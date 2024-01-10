Sunil Kapoor joins OL Shipping as COO

Sunil Kapoor, a 40-year veteran in the international maritime industry, has joined Oesterreichischer Lloyd Shipping Group as partner and Chief Operating Officer.
The Limassol-based shipping company said Sunil will spearhead business development and deal sourcing activities within the shipmanagement and ship owning sector.
“Kapoor’s extensive background and leadership roles in India, Hong Kong, and Cyprus uniquely position him to drive Oesterreichischer Lloyd’s strategic initiatives,” it said in an announcement.
Before joining OL Shipping, Sunil served as the Director at FML Ship Management Cyprus, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Caravel Group Company.
Under his leadership, FML Ship Management, established in Nicosia in 2007, grew to employ 40 professionals and operate 45 vessels under full technical management. Sunil also oversaw the day-to-day operations of Fleet Management’s offices in London, Turkey, and Dubai.
IMU graduate
Sunil is a graduate of the prestigious Indian Maritime University, formerly the Directorate of Marine Engineering Training (DMET) with a degree in Marine Engineering and sailed on ships for many years. He also served as a Lloyds surveyor before moving to Hong Kong.
He is a board member of the Cyprus Maritime Academy affiliated with the University of Nicosia and the Cyprus Marine Club in Limassol, holding the position of Vice President since 2022. He was also elected to the board of directors of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber from 2021 to 2023. He actively participates in the technical committees of major classification societies.
“With a global perspective and in-depth expertise in ship management and operations, Sunil Kapoor is poised to elevate OL shipping’s dynamics and fuel our future growth,” said Capt. E. Koch, Chairman, CEO and partner at Oesterreichischer Lloyd.
“His wealth of experience and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of OL Shipping Group.”
In its announcement Oesterreichischer Lloyd Shipping Group, boasting a 188-year history and a 28-year presence in Cyprus, eagerly anticipates the positive impact of Sunil Kapoor’s contributions.