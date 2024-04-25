//

€300 mln Bank of Cyprus green bonds oversubscribed

Bank of Cyprus said it has successfully issued its first green bond, more than four times oversubscribed, raising €300 mln to fund renewable energy projects, as well as climate-friendly buildings and transport.

The ‘Green Senior Preferred Notes’, issued under the bank’s Euro medium-term notes (EMTN) programme, will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s Euro MTF market.

The five-year EMTN carries a 5% fixed annual coupon and the maturity date of the Notes is May 2, 2029.

The bank said in an announcement that the issue was more than four times oversubscribed, with the orderbook reaching €1.3 bln.

It said the raised funds will be allocated to eligible green projects as described in the bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, which include green buildings, energy efficiency, clean transport and renewable energy.

BofA Securities Europe SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan SE acted as joint lead managers. Bank of Cyprus subsidiary Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO) acted as co-manager.

Sidley Austin LLP acted as English legal advisers and Chryssafinis & Polyviou LLC acted as Cypriot legal advisers to the bank in this transaction.

