Cyprus Marine Club triples membership

Cyprus Marine Club, the community organisation embracing the complete spectrum of maritime industry stakeholders, is going from strength to strength. Despite Covid restrictions, it tripled its membership in just three years.

The club’s president, Capt. Eberhard Koch, in office until 2022, told members during the annual general meeting the CMC is one of a handful of organisations that continued to meet, keeping to strict health protocols so as not to lose from networking.

Capt. Koch said the Club counts 130 members. The number has more than tripled since he took over the presidency in 2018, a positive achievement since the club’s establishment in 1999 under current honorary president Michael Ioannides.

Some 115 members attended CMC’s 6th AGM held at the former Marina Beach Bar, renamed Gazebo.

“The past 12 months, with some ups and downs, were still under the command of Covid-19, which seems to have settled down in consciousness and dominated our lives in one or another way,” Koch said.

“Fortunately, we are in a much better position than last year as most of the Cyprus population has already been vaccinated or became immune after contracting the disease.”

Koch, Chairman and CEO of the OL Shipping Group, said the CMC app is almost ready and will be released soon for members to enjoy its benefits. 

Some of the club’s sponsors also gave brief addresses, including Doros Aresti from DP World Limassol, Zoe Morphitou of KVH Industries, Sunil Kapoor from FML Shipmanagement, and Andreas Chrysostomou on behalf of Tototheo Maritime.

