Shipping chamber heralds One-Stop-Centre

368 views
1 min read

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomed Monday’s One-Stop-Shipping-Centre (OSSC) launch at the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

It said this initiative is a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to upgrade Cyprus’ status as a robust shipping hub.

The Shipping Chamber has long requested the establishment of the OSSC, which is envisaged to evolve into a fully-fledged “Fast-Track” service with direct access and priority to all relevant state authorities and ministries.

The OSSC is to be staffed by officials from the Shipping Deputy Ministry and other government departments, trained to acquire knowledge of the special requirements of the shipping industry and act independently.

“It is important for the Shipping Ministry’s services offered to shipping companies to be fully digitalised/automated to provide a more flexible, prompt, efficient and integrated customer-oriented service on a 24-hour basis,” said the chamber.

Industry stakeholders argue that creating a purely digital environment would make Cyprus shipping even more competitive.

“This important upgrade is indeed a step in the right direction, which the Shipping Chamber fully supports and will continue to work towards enhancing the spectrum of services that the OSSC will offer”.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Maritime