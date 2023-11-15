Limassol record cruise ship visits

DP World Limassol saw record cruise ship calls in October, welcoming 31 cruises and around 48,000 passengers to the island.

This was the company’s best-ever monthly performance since taking over the cruise terminal operation in 2017.

Cruise passengers got to know the city of Limassol and participated in organised excursions to places of interest around the island, significantly contributing to the local economy.

Many guests chose excursions to Limassol’s wine villages, while other high-demand excursions included Paphos Castle and the Troodos Mountains.

Passengers arrived worldwide, including the US, South America, Italy, Spain, Indonesia, Australia, Israel, and the UK.

This variety is important for Cyprus’ tourism because six out of 10 passengers often return to one of the cruise destinations they visited for a longer vacation, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

DP World Limassol also offers locals the opportunity to embark on a cruise. Six cruise ships used Limassol as a homeport or partial homeport for the 2023 season and are expected to continue in 2024.

CEO of DP World Limassol Simon Pitout said October’s performance results from the company’s ongoing and targeted efforts, in coordination with the government and other stakeholders, to develop the sector by establishing strong connections with major cruise lines.

“The cruise sector is undergoing a revival, and despite the geopolitical challenges in the region, we are excited for the next few years,” he said.

“We expect to have welcomed around 200 cruises by the end of this year, and we have already received around 200 bookings for next year.

“This reaffirms Limassol as a key port of call for cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

 

 

 

 

