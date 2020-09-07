COVID19: Cyprus death toll rises to 22

An elderly man with an underlying health condition died in Cyprus on Monday, the second death attributed to Covid-19 in a week.

The 76-year-old man was being treated at the intensive care unit at Nicosia General Hospital and raises the number of deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 to 22, of whom 16 were men and 6 were women, with an average age of 72.

The total number of deaths where the patient had been positive to the coronavirus is now 29.

The Health Ministry also said that from 2,049 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, only one new case of Covid-19 was discovered, a patient who tested positive among 110 samples at General Hospital labs.

This raises the total number of Covid-19 infections to 1,510.

Sunday’s count had seen just two new infections.

One patient is still being treated at the special care unit of the Famagusta General reference hospital, and another patient remains intubated at the intensive care ward of Nicosia General.

Cyprus continues to report single-digit cases of coronavirus as the authorities have been stricter on incoming flights of tourists from medium and high-risk destinations while the country also braces for schools to open, a decision postponed to next week due to extreme weather in recent days.

In all, 1,523 tests were conducted on passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, without any coronavirus infections being traced.