COVID19: One death, two new cases in Cyprus

The Cyprus health authorities announced Tuesday that an elderly man died due to Covid-19, raising the number of deaths directly related to the coronavirus to 21, and deaths among patients who contracted SARS-Cov-2 to 28.

The 77 year old man reportedly had underlying health issues and was being treated at the Famagusta General hospital. In all, 15 men and six women have died, with an average age of 73.

The health ministry also reported two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in the Republic of Cyprus to 1,490 and throughout the island to 1,716.

Only one case was reported on Monday, a Polish tourist who arrived on the island via Germany.

Authorities in the Turkish occupied north reported nine more COVID-19 cases with coronavirus infections spiking after it lifted travel restrictions on 1 July.

The Turkish Cypriot authorities have now reported 226 coronavirus cases after July 1 when the north opened up its ports of entry to travellers, arriving mainly from Turkey.

Tuesday’s two cases in the government-controlled areas were local and none were reported from among airport and tourist arrivals.

The health ministry conducted 2,646 tests, of which one case resulted from a woman who was tested prior to returning to work. She was asymptomatic.

The other case resulted from contact tracing investigations of the family members of a person who displayed coronavirus symptoms on August 26.