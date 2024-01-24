Wizz Air carries 2.2 mln passengers from Cyprus

Low cost airline Wizz Air carried 2.2 mln passengers to and from Cyprus last year, totalling 11,063 flights or an average 7.5 daily from its Larnaca hub, nearly double the 2022 schedule.
Operating four aircraft, Wizz Air increased its Cyprus traffic by 71% from 2022 and contributed significantly to the 11.6 mln passengers that used Larnaca and Paphos airports in 2023, accounting for about 19% of all travellers arriving or leaving the country.
“Cyprus is a key market in Wizz Air’s network, and we are proud to be able to double our capacity last year in the country and welcome so many more passengers than just a year before. We confirm our commitment to Cyprus with further investments this year, too,” said Wizz Air’s Corporate Communication Manager, Zsuzsa Trubek.
The airline offers 31 routes to 18 countries from its four-aircraft base in Larnaca and significantly improved operational performance, reaching 99.63% completed flights rate.
Earlier in December, Wizz Air reached a milestone of 7 million passengers travelling to and from Larnaca airport since the airline started its operation in Cyprus.
Preparing to mark its 20th anniversary this year, Wizz Air said it finished 2023 once again breaking its own record with over 60 mln passengers, the highest ever yearly passenger traffic for the airline and a 32% increase compared to 2022.
100 new routes
In 2023 Wizz Air launched nearly a hundred new routes, took delivery of 32 brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft and flew 263 million kilometres combined.
It has been a year of records for Wizz Air: its average carbon emissions for 2023 amounted to 51.5 grams per passenger/km, 6.8% lower than in 2022. This represents Wizz Air’s lowest ever average annual carbon intensity result recorded in one calendar year, underpinning its leadership in the CO2 intensity reduction among competitors.
“We are proud and happy to have wrapped 2023 with record passenger traffic, ever-evolving network, advanced fleet and enhanced operational performance while maintaining the highest sustainability standards the industry,” added Corporate Communication Manager Trubek.
“In 2024 we will be celebrating 20 years of liberating people’s lives through affordable travel, and we can’t wait to share all of the exciting adventures and unforgettable moments to come with our passengers.”