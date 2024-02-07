Cyprus Airways launches twice weekly to Brussels, third in summer

Cyprus Airways has added its 17th destination to its 2024 schedule, launching twice weekly flights on Monday between Larnaca and Brussels.
The EU and Belgian capital will be served every Monday and Thursday, up to the end of March, switching to Monday and Friday from April 1 to May 17.
With the start of the summer season, the Brussels route will increase to three weekly flights operating every Monday, Thursday and Friday to the end of October.
“The new route is served by our new A220-300 aircraft that has the most impressive business class in the medium-haul European market,” said Tasos Michael, Executive Chairman and CEO of Cyprus Airways.
“The rear of our cabin is also more comfortable than many of our competitors and you will be flying on one of the most environmentally friendly aircraft in the market”.
Business and politics
In a brief speech at Brussels airport on Monday, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Christos Limnatitis, said that this new route offers opportunities in business, politics, culture and tourism.
Addressing the passengers on board the inaugural flight, Limnatitis said, “we promise you a great travel experience that is not merely about reaching your destination, but enjoying the entire journey to Cyprus with our new Airbus A220-300, the most modern and eco-friendly medium range aircraft flying in the skies today.”
The airline said its seven-month schedule, from end-March to October, will include 58 weekly flights to 19 key airports, offering over 340,000 seats to its most popular routes to Athens (twice daily), Tel Aviv and Beirut (daily), and three weekly flights to Dubai, Milan and Paris.
“Early this year we will double our Airbus A220 fleet with the arrival of two new aircraft offering superior Economy and Business Class, large windows, a quiet cabin ambiance, and spacious seating with ample legroom. It is the most ecological commercial aircraft in its category with 25% reduced CO2 emissions”, Limnatitis said.
More information about the airline’s summer 2024 flight schedule is available at www.cyprusairways.com.