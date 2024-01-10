//

Ryanair launches second flash sale in a week

621 views
1 min read

Low-cost operator Ryanair launched its biggest flash sale of the year on Wednesday with a 30% discount on over 1 mln seats to book for January-April travel.

This is the airline’s second deal, after the 20% it offered on all flights booked only on January 4 for travel until March 15.

Ryanair uses both airports in Cyprus. It flies from main hub Paphos to destinations in 21 countries and from Larnaca to Vienna.

With January swiftly coming to a close, we’re all feeling that post-Christmas pinch. But, we won’t let that stop you planning your next travel adventure to one our over 230 destinations across Europe,” said Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan.

“There truly is no better way to start the year than booking a trip away with family or friends to look forward to – whether exploring a new city destination, pumping up the adrenaline on the snowy ski slopes, or simply relaxing while soaking up some late winter sun – Ryanair has a destination for you.”

The airline said its December 2023 traffic rose 9% year-on-year to 12.5 mln passengers, with an average load factor of 91%, while for the whole of 2023 it carried 181.8 mln, up 13% from 2022, with an average load factor of 94%.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Companies