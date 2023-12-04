/

Wizz Air marks 7 mln milestone at Larnaca

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has reached a milestone of 7 million passengers travelling to and from Larnaca airport since the airline started its operation in Cyprus.

To celebrate this milestone, LSE-listed Wizz Air offered a travel voucher to the passenger with ticket number 7 million.

The airline has become a major partner in the Cypriot market and biggest operator at Larnaca airport with a fleet of four aircraft, doubling its capacity from 2022.

Wizz Air connects Cyprus with 31 destinations in 18 countries, with the most popular destinations being Greece, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

“We are thrilled to reach the significant milestone of 7 million passengers at Larnaca airport. We appreciate the ongoing support of the Cypriot market and reaffirm our commitment to offering the lowest fares, extensive routes, and exceptional travel experiences, while adapting to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

“The continued growth of the airline is significantly contributing to the Cypriot economy and tourism, and we look forward to continuing our partnership approach in further developing the air connectivity in our region,” added Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development and Communication of Larnaca and Paphos airports’ operator Hermes Airports.

