Cyprus Airways adds 40% to summer 2024 capacity

Cyprus Airways launched its summer 2024 flight schedule, increasing it’s seat capacity by 40%, with two new aircraft expected early in the new year and a handful of new destinations.

The airline said its seven-month schedule, from end-March to October, will include 58 weekly flights to 19 key airports, offering over 340,000 seats to its most popular routes to Athens (twice daily), Tel Aviv and Beirut (daily), and three weekly flights to Dubai, Milan and Paris.

Three weekly flights to Brussels were launched this week and will continue in summer, with Barcelona and Geneva added next. More new destinations are expected to be announced soon.

“We have launched our most ambitious summer schedule with over 40% more seats than we offered this year,” said Christos Limnatitis, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways.

“This schedule focuses on Cyprus’s core markets and is in line with our strategy of being a point-to-point carrier operating to major cities and airports while connecting to larger network airlines through our key partnerships and code-sharing agreements.”

“Early next year we will double our Airbus A220 fleet with the arrival of two new aircraft offering superior Economy and Business Class, large windows, a quiet cabin ambiance, and spacious seating with ample legroom. It is the most ecological commercial aircraft in its category with 25% reduced CO2 emissions”, Limnatitis said.

All flights can be booked through the website www.cyprusairways.com, call centre and through travel agents worldwide.

British Airways, easyJet boost

Meanwhile, earlier last month, the island was given more good news as British Airways and easyJet announced plans to expand their flight schedule to Cyprus.

EasyJet announced two new routes to Larnaca airport, connecting Belfast and Glasgow, while British Airways extended the duration of flights from Larnaca to Gatwick year-round.

Low-cost airline easyJet will operate flights connecting Belfast and Glasgow to Larnaca from May 2, 2024, every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Flights to and from Glasgow will begin on May 4, but no timetable was specified.

Cyprus has been working on introducing schedules for key destinations for which it does not have direct flights, such as Brussels.

In October, the government approved a €165 mln incentive plan for airlines for 2023-2027 to carry up to 13.7 mln passengers.