Google Pay more common in India, Poland than U.S. or U.K.

Mobile payment service Google Pay, that made 26% of all online transactions last year, is used more often in India and Poland than in the United States or the United Kingdom, according to data presented by AltIndex.com.

At present, more than 150 mln users across 42 markets use Google’s mobile payments service to manage their payments with one tap and swipe. But in some countries, the app is used much more than in others.

Over the past five years, more than a billion people have started using mobile POS payments, pushing the total number of users to a massive 1.6 bln in 2023. As one of the top five service providers in the market, Google Pay has had a massive role in this growth.

Although still far behind giants Alipay and WeChat Pay, which have hundreds of millions of users, mainly in the Asian Pacific markets, Google Pay has also gained immense popularity. But the regional differences are still high.

According to Statista’s Consumer Insights, India is undoubtedly Google Pay’s number one market.

The survey, conducted among 12,000 consumers in 19 countries between October 2022 and September 2023, showed that eight out of ten Indians regularly use Google Pay for online or POS payments, much more than in any other country.

Far below, Poland ranked second, with around 35% of its consumers using the app. Surprisingly, some of the world’s most developed countries, like the U.S., Germany and Britain, were far below these figures.

Apple Pay in the U.S.

Statistics show that around 33% of Americans use Google Pay to manage their payments, nearly three times less than in India. On the one hand, that doesn’t come as a surprise considering the huge number of iPhone users in the country and 58% of consumers who use Apple Pay.

The U.K. is also far behind India in Google Pay usage, with only 25% of its consumers regularly using the app. According to Statista, Britons are still quite conservative when managing their payments, with nearly two-thirds of consumers preferring debit and credit cards.

Germany has even less Google Pay users, with only 31% of consumers using the app for POS payments and 16% for online payments.

While the western countries lag behind India and Poland in using Google Pay, these countries still have between 20% and 30% of consumers who use the app for POS and online payments. But that’s not the case in Japan, the country with the least Google Pay users, according to the survey.

Statistics show that only 4% of Japanese used the app for POS payments last year and literally none for online payments. Austria was also at the back of the list, with 15% of consumers using it to manage their online and point-of-sales purchases.