City of Dreams celebrates Year of the Dragon

City of Dreams Mediterranean is celebrating the Chinese New Year, that starts on Saturday, with a number of events and special offers to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

The dragon symbolises strength, health and good fortune, and City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol has prepared “a mesmerising extravaganza” with an exclusive menu at the Amber Dragon restaurant and a signature cocktail served only at Centre Stage, Amber Dragon and The Platinum (Club).

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy fine dining and entertainment with traditional lion and dragon performances.

The Melco owned and operated property, with an investment of €550 mln, is the first integrated resort and casino in Cyprus and Europe’s largest.

It features a 14-storey luxury hotel with 500 guest rooms and suites, over 8,000 square meters of MICE space (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions), an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, and a variety of premium dining outlets and luxury retail.

Its interior design is based on Melco’s international luxury standards, specifically customised for the Cyprus resort, while the exterior design features distinct Mediterranean influences.

