/

National Guard, US Navy conducted exercise

417 views
1 min read

A naval exercise between Cyprus and the United States off the island’s coast involved advanced manoeuvres, technical drills and search and rescue operations using helicopters.

In a statement, the National Guard said with the presence of the US Navy – Guided Missile Destroyer DDG 61 – USS Ramage in the island’s waters, the Naval Command conducted an international naval exercise with the United States Navy, under the code name “CYP/USA – 03/2023”.

“The Naval Command designed the exercise in collaboration with the United States Navy, and it involved the participation of the frigate HS ALASIA (A-620) of the NC, AW-139 helicopters from the Air Force Command (AFC) and the American destroyer,” the National Guard said.

It added: “The scenario included tactical and advanced manoeuvres, technical exercises, Search and Rescue (SAR) operations with helicopter collaboration.”

“The exercise, which is part of the framework of international collaborations developed by the National Guard, is considered particularly beneficial, as it provides personnel the opportunity to train alongside units of the United States Navy, highlighting the excellent relations and confirming the continuous enhancement of military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries”.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus