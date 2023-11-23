Cyprus-Armenia armed forces conduct exercise

The Armed Forces of Cyprus and Armenia held a joint military special ops exercise codenamed ‘Silver Spear 2023’.

A statement by the National Guard’s General Staff said the exercise was held in the context of the Programme of Bilateral Defence Cooperation between Cyprus and Armenia.

The November 11-19 exercise was for joint training in special operations.

The first phase featured live battle firing, wall climbing training and first aid provision on the battlefield, while the main part included an operational scenario featuring the design and execution of offensive action.

“The exercise was deemed particularly useful as it highlights the excellent relations between the two countries, while on an operational level, it contributes to the improvement of interoperability and exchange of expertise, elements that are essential in missions by Special Forces,” the National Guard said.

 

