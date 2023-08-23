Paphos gets EV garbage trucks

433 views
1 min read

Paphos municipality has taken delivery of a pair of small electric garbage trucks to be used mainly in the crowded centre of the old town, paved and pedestrian areas on the coastal road.

The town’s mayor, Phedonas, took delivery of the DuroCar EV trucks from Demetriades Handling Equipment in a tender worth €45,220.

He said the new vehicles will help reduce the town’s CO2 emission footprint and contribute to a greener and more efficient public service.

Phedonos also received two EV scooters costing €7,800 from Michalis Georgiou Motospeed.

The same company signed a supply contract with the mayor in July for 13 new and low-emission conventional scooters worth €58,500 to be used by traffic wardens, which will be delivered by the end of November.

The deal includes a three-year maintenance contract.

Meanwhile, the Energy Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry said that under the Energy Performance of Buildings Law regulation, all non-residential buildings that provide 20 or more parking spaces must convert “at least” one of those spaces to an EV charging bay.

This has to be done from January 1, 2025, after which date the ministry inspectors will make random checks to implement the law.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Energy