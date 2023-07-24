Cyprus Airways doubles June passengers  

Cyprus Airways said its annual passenger traffic doubled in June to 59,110 travellers from 29,979 last year.

Last month the Cypriot flag carrier operated 478 scheduled flights (June ’22: 280 flights) and improved its load factor by 3%.

Compared to the pre-pandemic June 2019 benchmark, before the start of the pandemic, Cyprus Airways carried 44% more passengers on its scheduled services and operated 34% more flights.

For the first six months to June, Cyprus Airways carried 260,000 (scheduled and charter) passengers, from 64,000 during the same period last year and 403,447 in 2019.

The Larnaca-based airline grew its business by more than 300%.

“We are now in peak summer, and all our 18 destinations for this summer are operational. With over 60 weekly flights to a variety of destinations, we have made sure to offer a great summer schedule for our customers,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of Cyprus Airways.

“The congested airports and airways are themselves challenging.

“Furthermore, the use of wet-leased capacity from third-party airline Nordica helped us to increase our number of flights; however, this has not always delivered the punctuality we are used to in our fleet.

“We apologise to anyone that has been touched or experienced such a delay.

“Over the last couple of months, we have worked tirelessly on a project to upgrade and renew our aircraft fleet.

“We are now days away from welcoming our fleet’s advanced Airbus A220 aircraft.

“This will undoubtedly help us offer our passengers a superior onboard travel experience whilst improving our operational efficiency and environmental sustainability efforts.

“With our new aircraft coming online, we will have more opportunities to absorb delays and deliver a better service to our guests”, said Sies.

The airline is in the process of upgrading its fleet with new, more environmentally friendly aircraft that will offer up to 25% less CO2 emissions, a lower noise footprint, and a totally new customer comfort standard.