Cyprus Airways welcomes new A220s to its fleet

Cyprus Airways Friday welcomed its first two Airbus A220s during an official inauguration ceremony at Larnaca headed by President Nikos Christodoulides.
Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “Today marks a significant development in the history of Cyprus Airways.
“We are delighted to welcome our first two Airbus A220 aircraft to our fleet.
“From an A320 operator, the transition to the advanced A220-300 signifies a remarkable milestone and a new era for us.
“It marks another important step in the transformative journey of Cyprus Airways to offer an unparalleled on-board travel experience, enhance its operational efficiency and substantially decrease its environmental footprint.
“This aircraft is celebrated for its exceptional features and capabilities and perfectly aligns with our vision to strike the best balance between passenger comfort and operational efficiency,” added Sies.
With its largest-in-class cabin, the 150-seater (including 12 business class seats) A220-300 offers passengers unmatched comfort.
The aircraft boasts the widest economy seats of any single-aisle aircraft, large and panoramic windows, the largest overhead stowage, the quietest cabin in its class and USB charging facilities.
The aircraft’s significant environmental advantages include its unbeatable fuel efficiency with a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions per seat, a 50% reduction in NOx emissions than industry standards and a 50% smaller noise footprint area than previous generation aircraft.
“Cyprus Airways is committed to sustainable travel, and our philosophy is exemplified by the A220-300 aircraft.
“This aircraft will play a pivotal role in realising a greener, more sustainable travel experience and superior comfort for our customer,” said Sies.
The two aircraft are expected to enter service with Cyprus Airways’ fleet in the coming days and will operate on the airline’s most popular destinations.
The first flight will take place on August 2 for Dubai.
The aircraft flew from Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, home of the Airbus A220 program.
The airline operates a nineteen-scheduled destination network.
Summer destinations include Basel, Santorini, Skiathos, Rhodes, Heraklion and Cairo.
Winter destinations include Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris, Rome, Dubai, Milan-Bergamo, Prague and Zurich.