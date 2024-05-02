/

Mavridis takes over as Cablenet’s new CEO

Ioannis Mavridis, Cablenet’s financial boss for the past four years, is being promoted to CEO as of July 1, replacing Yiannos Michaelides who is stepping down after four years at the helm and will remain a consultant until the end of the year.

Mavridis, a seasoned executive with over 20 years’ international experience in the banking and telecoms industries, joined Cablenet as Chief Finance Officer in September 2020, from TAP Advisors, a US- and UK-based telecom, media, and technology advisory where he was a managing director.

Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Citigroup (Citi) and its EMEA Institutional Clients Group in London.

“There is a clear plan to deliver on and a vast wealth and breadth of experience and skills within the Cablenet team to rely on, in order to take the company to new heights, whilst bringing greater value to our customers and shareholders”, Mavridis said after his appointment.

Yiannos Michaelides praised his successor who was part of his leadership team.

“I am confident that Ioannis Mavridis will excel in his new role and I wish him every success,” Michaelides said.

“I am very proud of the innovation we demonstrated in the market that allowed us to disrupt the status quo and significantly accelerate the growth of the company. We did things differently and Cablenet has leapt in size, while at the same time maintained its position as the leading telecommunications provider in customer satisfaction and recommendation scores.”

Nikhil Patil, Cablenet’s Chairman and CEO at the Maltese parent GO plc, expressed his gratitude to Yiannos Michaelides, “for his loyalty and dedicated service.

“His sterling stewardship over the past four years has set Cablenet on a steady growth path, in both the mobile and broadband markets, despite the pressures of international instability and unrest.

“We now very much look forward to welcoming Ioannis into this new role and are confident that he will continue to build on this success”, Patil said.

