RoRo traffic up 75% in Limassol since 2017

Limassol port has seen a 75% rise in wheeled cargo traffic ever since DP World Limassol took over its operation in 2017, processing around 60,000 multipurpose RoRo units (roll-on/roll-off) last year alone.

Over the past six years the number of multipurpose vessels (MPVs) calling at Limassol port exceeded the number of pure car carriers, i.e. vessels that are mainly designed to carry passenger cars.

DP World Limassol operates Cyprus’ largest RoRo terminal, including a dedicated yard area of over 20,000 sq.m., capable of operating 24/7. The company said that this allows port users and customers to enjoy greater flexibility through improved cargo delivery times and efficiency gains within the terminal.

RoRo shipping is an integral part of the logistics industry and the most popular method for transporting wheeled cargo (cars, motorcycles, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, buses, trailers) in a cost-effective manner.

Unlike traditional container shipping, where cargo is packed into containers and lifted on and off the ship using a crane, RoRo vessels have enclosed and open decks that accommodate various types of wheeled cargo.

This method of transporting cargo and vehicles is extremely important for many countries, especially for island nations like Cyprus, which rely heavily on maritime transport for the import and export of vehicles and heavy machinery.

Because of its location at the crossroads of major European transport corridors, Limassol port is a natural gateway for the transportation of vehicles to and from the Middle East and continental Europe. As such, several international shipping lines use the port for their RoRo needs, including Salamis, Neptune Line and Grimaldi.

Investments

Over the past seven years, DP World Limassol, which together with Eurogate paid €1.9 bln for the 25-year concession, has made significant investments in the terminal, equipment and operational processes.

Operations include break-bulk, general cargo, RoRo, oil & gas services and the passenger terminal.

The company has integrated its bespoke Zodiac software into its RoRo operations, allowing it to streamline and enhance a number of processes such as receiving manifests, customs clearance, damages documentation, and performance reporting.

“DP World Limassol is an important stakeholder of the country’s automotive and construction industries, making a significant contribution to Cyprus’ economic growth every year,” said DPWL’s CEO, Simon Pitout.

“We serve numerous industries and welcomed a wide range of vessels over the years, including passenger ships, like the ferry connecting Greece and Cyprus, which was reinstated in 2021 after a 21-year hiatus”.

Throughout the coming summer, the ferry link will make regular return voyages from Limassol port, giving Cypriots the option to take their own vehicle to Greece.

“By hosting the ferry link exclusively in Limassol this season, DPWL has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening Cyprus’ tourist industry, as well as its goal of promoting the island as a top travel destination and supporting the local community”, Pitout pointed out.