Cyprus tourism eyes US market

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios has revealed plans for breaking into the US market, with a visit to New York and Washington DC penned in for January.

He told the Cyprus News Agency at London’s World Travel Market that 2022 has been “a very good year” for arrivals to Cyprus from its main pool market, the United Kingdom.

Cyprus received about 90% of visitors from the UK compared to 2019, which was a record year.

“As far as 2023 is concerned, we expect it to be an equally tough year since we see the continuing geopolitical instability and high inflation.

“However, I must say there is no concern from the UK market for 2023, and we take this as a positive sign”.

He also announced cooperation with Jordan, with which Cyprus will start offering shared travel packages to both countries for international visitors.

“We are aiming for long-haul markets, as is especially the USA.

“I am in a position to announce that this January, the Tourism Ministry will, for the first time, go to the USA in order to make those first steps on the ground.”

He added, “we will host events both in New York and Washington, we will meet with airlines, and from there on, things will move towards opening up the US market.”

Perdios was also “proud” of the fully renovated Cyprus stands at the World Travel Market.

“We project the authenticity of our island, the importance we now attribute to wine gastronomy, nature tourism, and our villages.

“There is a feeling of excitement, as our stand is very fresh and different compared to other stands in the WTM; this is important because we get attention.”