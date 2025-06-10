/

Morgan Crowley to feature at James Joyce fest

460 views
1 min read

The fourth edition of the Cyprus Bloomsday Festival, organised by the Embassy of Ireland in Cyprus together with Ideogramma, will be held on June 16, celebrating the writer and musician James Joyce.

This year’s festival, to be held on the scenic Nicosia Municipality rooftop, is held in collaboration with the James Joyce Centre Dublin, including a musical performance and readings by renowned tenor and actor Morgan Crowley, and Cypriot actress Niovi Charalambous, reading texts in English and Greek from the chapter “Sirens” of Ulysses.

The event is curated by Lily Michaelides and entrance is free. However, due to limited seating, registration is necessary.

Bloomsday celebrates the life of the Irish writer James Joyce. His novel, Ulysses, takes place on 16 June, 1904. Joyce chose this date, because that is the date that he first met his wife, Nora Barnacle

Bloomsday was first celebrated in Dublin in 1954, on the fiftieth anniversary of the date that the story in the novel takes place.

On Ulysses, Joyce said, it is “… a book from eighteen different perspectives and in an equal number of styles, which apparently my colleagues neither know nor have discovered.

The novel consists of eighteen books put together, each in a different style and a different technical narrative, altogether telling the story of a single day in Dublin, 16 June, 1904. The celebration derives its name from the hero of the book, Leopold Bloom.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus