Cyprus-Jordan in joint tourism pact

Cyprus and Jordan unveiled a tourism collaboration scenario at the World Travel Market in London.

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios and his Jordanian counterpart Nayef al-Fayez spoke of their shared goal to attract more international visitors to the region.

Perdios argued that the common elements of the two countries and sufficient air connectivity allow them to offer a holiday package that includes travellers from abroad, not least from long-haul destinations to both Cyprus and Jordan.

He said this option has the added value of sustainability, a key trend highlighted in the World Travel Market.

Perdios noted that Cyprus and Jordan have the vision of attracting visitors throughout the year.

Jordan’s head of tourism said the two countries do not need to act as competitors as working together can attract more tourists.

Perdios believes Cyprus’ vision of being a digitally clever and environmentally friendly tourism destination will spread the economic benefits.

The Heartland of Legends project, which, as he said, is a “focal point of Cyprus’ tourism identity”.

The project promotes the people and villages of mountainous Cyprus and their way of life.

With locals as guides and hosts, the visitor can experience their preferred combination of one-of-a-kind activities, from making halloumi or wine to handling textiles and making pots or other crafts.

 

