Trump’s crypto portfolio crashes 78% in H1

Finbold has just released its H1 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, and one name stands out in the red: President Donald Trump.

According to blockchain data analysed by Finbold, Trump’s personal cryptocurrency portfolio lost 78.35% of its value in the first six months of 2025, dropping from $10.16 mln in January to just $2.20 mln by the end of June.

While Q2 saw a modest rebound (+12.24%), the broader trend reveals a steep decline, primarily driven by the underperformance of meme coins like TROG and TRUMP.

“We’ve seen on-chain movements indicating that some of Trump’s crypto was moved to Coinbase earlier this year,” said Jordan Major, senior analyst at Finbold.

“But it’s important to clarify that many of the assets in his wallet may not have been acquired by him directly. Anyone can send tokens to a public wallet, and in this case, many likely did so for publicity.”

Despite the drawdown, Trump’s wallet remains in the public eye due to his return to the White House and ongoing media attention.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralised platform reportedly linked to Trump and his family, saw its portfolio surge from $72.82 mln to $178.15 mln in H1 2025, with most of the growth occurring in Q2.

“There’s a growing split between meme-heavy public wallets and structured DeFi strategies like WLFI,” said Diana Paluteder, head of content at Finbold. “The market is starting to reward diversified, fundamentals-driven portfolios—especially as institutional inflows pick back up.”

