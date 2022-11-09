President urges climate neutrality

President Nicos Anastasiades urged world leaders to walk the road of climate neutrality and a green future during his intervention at the COP27 in Egypt.

He also promoted the Cyprus initiative on the climate crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region (EMME), calling on all to adopt the political declaration.

Anastasiades said that numerous scientific reports, including the latest IPCC report, sent a stark message that only the most drastic carbon emissions reductions would help prevent an environmental disaster from rising temperatures.

“We must rise to these challenges, acting collectively, decisively and with greater urgency and ambition so we can avoid the worst consequences of a rapidly warming planet.”

Cyprus is a Mediterranean island state already experiencing the impact of climate change with prolonged periods of drought and increased temperatures, which threaten ecosystems.

The President said Cyprus is committed to reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to levels in 1990.

He reminded that the EU and its Member States remain steadfast in their commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through a legally binding climate law.

“We look forward to adopting a comprehensive Sharm el-Sheikh outcome, ensuring an ambitious global response to climate change.”

He welcomes the establishment of a Mitigation Work Programme that aims at enhancing accountability and encouraging ambition and implementation.

“We will engage, within the EU framework, in the two-year Glasgow-Sharm-el-Sheikh Work Programme on the Global Goals on Adaptation to enhance adaptive capacity and resilience and reduce vulnerabilities to protect people, livelihoods and ecosystems.”

He said the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Climate Change Initiative led to the development of a regional action plan consisting of regionally appropriate policies and measures based on the scientific findings.

“We now call upon the Heads of State of the region to participate in a Summit, where a political Declaration will be adopted, expressing support to the Initiative and willingness to utilise policies and measures included in the Action Plan”.

He said young people’s voices have been instrumental in galvanising action for a more ambitious climate agenda.

“We are hearing these voices, this clear message demanding action to be able to look to the future with optimism”.