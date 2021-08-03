COVID19: Cyprus universities want student presence

The Cyprus Rector’s Conference has called for universities to operate with the physical presence of students during the new academic year 2021-2022 despite the COVID pandemic.

Speaking to CNA regarding the operation of universities for the academic year 2021-2022, President of the conference, Pantelis Sklias, said: “We urge the academic community to re-operate universities with the physical presence of students in the new academic year”.

“This way, we achieve a full return to normality providing education and support services to the student community.

At the same time, he said the universities are strengthening the state’s call to young people and the academic community to get vaccinated, “halting the spread of the pandemic and its repercussions to the social and productive fabric of our country”.

Sklias expressed certainty that the decision will signal the return to normality and be seen positively by the student and academic community both within and outside the Republic of Cyprus.

Lockdowns and COVID restrictions saw universities having to teach remotely since the outbreak in March 2020.

