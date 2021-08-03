COVID19: Melco Cyprus bolsters vaccination efforts

Melco, the operator of Cyprus Casinos and the upcoming integrated resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean, is actively engaged in combating COVID-19 through targeted initiatives while supporting government efforts for community-wide vaccination.
With the wellbeing of colleagues and guests a top priority and the promotion of health and safety in the community, Melco Cyprus organised a vaccination event last week at its premises in Limassol in coordination with the Ministry of Health.
Leading health experts shared information about the COVID-19 jab with Melco Cyprus colleagues and their families and friends.
All those in attendance had the opportunity to get vaccinated by licensed medical personnel.
Melco Cyprus said it has “acted promptly to safeguard the wellbeing of colleagues and guests by implementing rigorous health and hygiene plans at all its premises”.
It included regular and stringent disinfection and sanitization procedures and was one of the first in the market to require a safe pass and temperature checks for colleagues and guests before entering Company premises.
“Further targeted activities have included health seminars with professional consultants, awareness campaigns and specialised staff training.
“In addition, complimentary, on-premises rapid tests for employees have been provided by certified colleagues, while various benefits have been provided for vaccinated employees.”
Property General Manager of Cyprus Casinos, Grant Johnson, said: “We have undertaken various initiatives to raise awareness on the benefits of vaccination through health seminars and information sessions. Today’s vaccination event marks another step towards achieving maximum protection for the health of the community.”
Dr Zoi-Dorothea Pana, a member of the EU COVID-19 Scientific National Advisory Committee, said, “We would like to thank Melco Cyprus for supporting the Government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Such initiatives are key to answering questions and addressing concerns about the vaccine.
“The role of large companies, such as Melco, is crucial when it comes to effectively communicating health information to the public, in a clear and precise manner.”