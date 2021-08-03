COVID19: Walk-in jabs for those not covered by health system

200 views
1 min read

Covid vaccinations for non-beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System or non-residents will begin Friday at walk-in centres, the Ministry of Health announced.

Vaccinations for these groups will take place every Friday between 08.00-1400 local time.

In Nicosia, inoculations will take place at the State Fair, in Limassol at the Spyros Kyprianou indoor stadium and in Larnaca at the Port.

For the Paphos and Famagusta districts, people can visit walk-in centres in operation at the General Hospitals.

The Health Ministry said non-registered and non-beneficiaries need to present an identification document (ID, passport), a foreigner’s registration card or application form for those not registered with the GHS.

People aged 12-17 can also get their jabs at the same centres on the presentation of ID.

The walk-in centres operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The vaccinations are also taking place via mobile units in the Prisons Department, Migrant centres, industrial zones and other places such as academic institutions.

On Tuesday, jab appointments booked for minors aged 12-15 reached 1,800 via the Vaccination Portal.

Vaccination is voluntary, and both parents or legal guardians need to sign for it to happen.

The number of appointments for minors reached 2,176 since the portal opened on Monday, from total bookings of 4,337.

The walk-in centres are catering for 600 a day on average.

So far, 74% of the population has received a vaccine, while 66% are fully vaccinated.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus