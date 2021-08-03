Shipping Ministry against plastic pollution from cruises

Cyprus shipping said it is dedicated to reducing plastic waste in the Mediterranean from cruise ships and related tourism.

Deputy Minister for Shipping Vassilis Demetriades held a meeting with Dr Xenia Loizidou, head of the Cypriot researchers’ team implementing the “Cruise Ships Against Plastic Pollution in the Mediterranean” project.

According to a statement, the Cypriot-inspired project has received the BeMed 2020 award from the BeMed Foundation (BeyondPlasticMediterranean), supported by the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation.

Every year it awards each year the best action proposals for reducing plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.

Since the very beginning, the Deputy Ministry of Shipping has supported this project, which aims to minimise marine plastic pollution and its effects on public health, marine environment, and coastal tourism, with targeted actions in cruise tourism and cruise ships.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on how to further cooperate in the framework of the implementation of the project’s objectives.

They also discussed ways to raise awareness and inform the world shipping industry.

The aim is to involve decision-makers in the cruise sector, such as shipowners, ship and crew managers, port receptionist managers, and passengers.

“The agreed actions include information campaigns, waste measurements and the development of solutions that will minimise the use of disposable plastics and improve their management methods so that the Mediterranean has less plastic waste,” said the ministry.

