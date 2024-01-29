//

Limassol Del Mar is “most Instagrammable building”

The landmark Limassol Del Mar has solidified its status as the most Instagrammable building in Cyprus, garnering over a thousand posts on the popular social media platform.

The iconic high-rise structure boasts a unique curvilinear design that spans 170 meters of sea frontage, offering residents unparalleled views of the Mediterranean Sea from every angle.

The Instagrammable allure of Limassol Del Mar is not just limited to its exterior.

For residents, what makes it truly Instagram-worthy is its promise of unparalleled sea views from every apartment.

Visitors have taken to social media to capture the essence of the development’s architecture, luxurious amenities, beautiful décor and art selection within the lobby and communal areas, as well as the vibrant lifestyle it embodies.

With its prime seafront location, luxurious amenities, and commitment to five-star living, Limassol Del Mar has become a landmark synonymous with opulence and style.

Set across two distinctive towers within its own mixed-use development, it is regarded as the ultimate destination for Cyprus, with a world class retail and culinary offering, against a backdrop of beautiful architecture and design.

The range of two to six-bedroom residences and penthouses within the collection feature terraces with dual aspect panoramas, committed to providing a five-star living experience. Residents enjoy top-of-the-range finishes, smart building technologies, and services typically found in luxury 5-star hotels. From the exclusive owner’s club to a dedicated concierge, extensive spa areas, indoor and outdoor pools, gyms, tennis courts, and secure underground parking, the development ensures a lifestyle of utmost comfort.

