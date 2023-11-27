/

Cyprus-Qatar sign MoU in higher education

The Republic of Cyprus and Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding Monday in Doha for cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and technology.

According to a presidential statement, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed during President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to Qatar.

It provides for exchanging information regarding academic curricula, establishes regulations for the mutual recognition of degrees and academic certificates by higher education institutions of the two countries, and protects intellectual property rights.

It is added that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Qatari Ministry of Education by the Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus and the Qatari side by the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina Bint Ali Al-Jabr Al-Nuaimi.

The signing of the Memorandum allows for better cooperation conditions between the two countries in the framework of the objective for the internationalisation of higher education in the country and the upgrading of synergies in this field.

 

