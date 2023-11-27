233 illegal migrants repatriated

Some 233 people who resided illegally in Cyprus have departed the country within a week as part of Police efforts to deport third-country nationals to their countries of origin.

Police said that in addition, ten people who were illegally in Cyprus left on Saturday in the context of a Frontex forced return procedure.

It is the 13th participation of the police in such operations, while Cyprus is expected to participate in two more Frontex operations by the end of the year.

Since the beginning of 2023, a total of 8,618 migrants who resided illegally on the island have been repatriated – surpassing last year’s figure.

“The efforts of the Police and the Aliens and Immigration Unit to maximise the number of returns continue,” said a police statement.

 

 

