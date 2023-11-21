/

Nicosia on innovative European cities map

Nicosia has joined the map of innovative European cities, following the direction for smart and sustainable cities, President Nikos Christodoulides said.

He inaugurated the “Development of Smart City Infrastructure and Systems” project of Nicosia Municipality in the “THALIA 2021-2027” project framework.

He said Cyprus, due to its size, can achieve the goal of a green and digital Europe much faster than other EU member states.

“Nicosia, being a pioneer, has already implemented a series of effective “smart” solutions for the residents of the capital through the co-financed “THALIA 2021-2027” project.

So far, the city has drawn €6.5 million to transform Nicosia into a “Smart City”.

The project includes the creation of infrastructure for developing various smart systems that will benefit the city and its residents.

Regarding the digital reforms, the President said that with funding of €35 million from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, creating “smart cities” is one of the main pillars to achieve the necessary technological development and promote electronic governance.

A competition is up and running for creating a “smart city platform”, which includes implementing three projects in the first phase: smart parking, smart lighting and smart dog management.

“Technology offers incredible possibilities, and urban planning can always be transformed for the benefit of the citizens.”

 

