COVID19: Over 7000 vaccinated, 5600 get flu shot

Vaccinations against COVID-19 and the flu continue with data indicating that since the beginning of October, when the jabs started, over 7,000 have been vaccinated for COVID and 5,600 for the flu.

Evagoras Tambouris, Health Ministry Deputy Director of Nursing Services, told the Cyprus News Agency that, starting Monday, vaccination for COVID-19 and the flu has begun for individuals over 18.

The vaccinations were exclusively for those above 60 since the beginning of October.

“Starting today, October 23, the Ministry of Health’s vaccination programme gives all citizens above 18 the opportunity to visit vaccination centres to receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines simultaneously,” said Tambouris.

Those interested in only getting the COVID-19 vaccine can do so, but those interested in only the flu vaccine should consult their GP.

Nicosia vaccination centres are at the State Fair Grounds A and open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In Limassol at the Linopetra Health Centre from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Kyperounda Vaccination Center (Troodos Hospital) on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In Larnaca, at the old General Hospital daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At Paphos General Hospital, daily (except Thursdays) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Polis Chrysochous Hospital, vaccinations are by appointment only every Tuesday.

In the Famagusta district, vaccinations are carried out at the Famagusta Health Centre on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Citizens can get vaccinated for the flu by bringing their ID with them. For COVID-19, they should bring their ID and vaccination card.

Tambouris said the COVID-19 vaccine is an annual dose against the disease; for some individuals, it may be their fourth, fifth, or sixth jab.

He noted that some people choose to receive both vaccines simultaneously, while others prefer to have them at different times.

He argued that timely delivery of COVID-19 and flu vaccines has contributed to better vaccination programme planning.

People are advised to get vaccinated before the winter season begins.