Nicosia wants work on Israel-Palestine two states solution

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said there’s an urgent need for de-escalation and creating the political horizon to lead to a two-state solution in Israel – Palestine.

He commented ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting also includes a discussion on Russian aggression against Ukraine, focusing on security commitments.

At the end of the formal Foreign Affairs Council, EU ministers will attend the 19th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Regarding the Middle East, Kombos said: “We unreservedly and unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas…terrorism has no excuse whatsoever.

“We recognise Israel’s right to self-defence within the limits of international law and international humanitarian law, and that includes the protection of civilians.

“We call for the immediate release and unconditional release of all hostages and increased humanitarian assistance to the people in the region.

“At the same, there is an urgent need for de-escalation.

“We must work towards creating the political horizon leading to a two-state solution.

“In the fog of war, we must search for the light.”

Also, before discussing the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kombos said Brussels needed to keep EU relations with Azerbaijan under constant review.

The EU’s “commitment to the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of all states should be translated into concrete and tangible support for Armenia and its people.

“That is political, financial and humanitarian support.

“At the same time, our relations with Azerbaijan must remain under active and constant review”.

