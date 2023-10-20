Cyprus Airways expects record 2023 traffic

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways said its passenger traffic results for September spiked 30% to 48,560 from 37,4267 in the same month last year, keeping it on track for record figures.

In September, the Cypriot carrier operated a total of 491 scheduled flights (September 22: 294 flights); however, it achieved a load factor of 6% less than last year.

Compared to September 2019, a key benchmark before the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline registered a 2% growth in passenger volume on its scheduled services and operated 22% more flights.

Christos Limnatitis, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways, said: “Following our record-

breaking performance in August, we continued our positive trajectory in September, albeit at a

slightly slower pace.

“Over the past two years, we have doubled our capacity, now operating with four aircraft, including our two new A220 aircraft.

“Our current focus is optimising seat occupancy and enhancing our load factor.”

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “As we transition into the winter season, we are set to serve various destinations with an extensive flight schedule that includes Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Dubai, Zurich, Milan, Paris and the recently announced Nice.

“This winter, we are making available 254,000 seats in the market available, reaffirming our commitment to ensuring year-round business and leisure connectivity to the island.

“Our dedication to supporting Cyprus’ community and tourism industry remains unwavering.”

 

