Cyprus Airways adds Nice for Christmas

Cyprus Airways announced the launch of its new route to Nice, south of France, starting December 12.

Travellers can explore the stunning French Riviera with twice-weekly flights operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This latest addition to Cyprus Airways’ expanding network reaffirms the airline’s commitment to providing its passengers with access to unique and sought-after destinations.

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “At Cyprus Airways, we believe that the journey is just as significant as the destination.

“With the inclusion of Nice in our network, we emphasise our dedication to offering unparalleled destinations to our esteemed customers.

“Our state-of-the-art Airbus A220 fleet ensures that each trip with Cyprus Airways is not merely a ride.

“It’s a journey of comfort, sophistication, and a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability regardless of if you travel in our economy or unparalleled Business Class.”

The aircraft’s advanced features align with Cyprus Airways’ sustainable vision and pledge to reduce its carbon footprint.

With sales already underway, travellers can secure their seat to the enchanting city of Nice from where Monaco, Marseille and Genova are easy to reach.

If you’re looking for Sun and sea or skiing adventures, they are all within driving distance from Nice.

Cyprus Airways offers winter schedule flights to Athens, Beirut, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris CDG, Milan Malpensa and Zurich.

The airline operates an advanced Airbus A220 and two Airbus A320s.

