Limassol to receive 2,000 US evacuees from Israel

Some 2,000 US citizens evacuating Israel are expected to arrive on Tuesday at the Limassol port on board a ferry.

The US Embassy in Nicosia announced it is working in cooperation with Cyprus to ensure the safe passage of its citizens from the Israel port city of Haifa.

US officials confirmed the option for evacuation by sea on Sunday through platform X. The ferry was expected to sail on Sunday night, but its departure was postponed for Monday.

Reports say that another 500 citizens from third countries will also be on board.

The US Embassy encouraged US citizens to make their own reservations for onward travel from Larnaca or Paphos airports.

Buses will be provided to transport people from Limassol port to both airports, but the responsibility for further travel arrangements rests with the evacuees.

The US embassy discouraged its citizens from making travel arrangements through the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus, stating they could not support access or movement north of the buffer zone.

On platform X, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland expressed gratitude to Cyprus for its support in light of evacuations following the recent attacks by Hamas in Israel and the consequent Israeli bombings of the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Theodoros Gotsis confirmed that other countries had approached the government seeking assistance in evacuating their citizens.

A UK flight landed in Cyprus on Sunday, carrying 115 mainly UK nationals. Gotsis mentioned that a four-member Cypriot family, who are permanent residents of Israel, was also on the flight.

Three family members are Cyprus passport holders, while one is an Israeli citizen.

Another evacuation flight, arranged by the UK government and carrying 18 British nationals, arrived on Saturday morning at Larnaca, with more flights expected in the coming days.

Furthermore, a Royal Danish plane landed in Paphos on Saturday from Israel, carrying 80 passengers.

More than 2,500 Israelis have sought sanctuary in Cyprus, where the local Jewish community has come to their aid, the chief rabbi on the island said.

Last week, the government activated the national ‘Estia’ action plan to reception people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Since then, planes and ships have arrived from the US, Denmark, the UK, Portugal, Holland, Belgium, and Germany, aiming to evacuate their citizens from Israel through the Estia plan.