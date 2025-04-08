/

Paphos leads property sales to foreign buyers

Paphos continued to dominate foreign property sales in March, recording 204 contracts of sale, outpacing all other districts in Cyprus, according to a survey by a leading property developer.

The data, compiled by Leptos Estates, placed Limassol in second place with 172 contracts, followed by Larnaca with 152, Nicosia with 54 and Famagusta with 25.

International demand for Paphos surged, with a 38% year-on-year increase in sales compared to March 2024.

The district’s appeal lies in its competitive pricing compared to Limassol, as well as its lifestyle advantages, offering world-class golf courses, a revitalised city centre, rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and 15-minute proximity to an international airport.

Paphos is also climbing the higher education ladder, also helping to attract international investors all year round, with the Neapolis University being joined by the Mediterraneo campus of the world-class American University of Beirut, while the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) recently moved its hotel and tourism college to the coastal town.

“With over 65 years of experience and a wide range of high-quality projects and destinations, we continue to welcome buyers from around the world who choose Paphos not just as a destination, but as a place to call home,” said a Leptos Estates spokesperson.

