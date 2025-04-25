Cyprus MEP to address Genocide memorial

Costas Mavrides, Cyprus member of the European Parliament, will be the keynote speaker at the Armenian Genocide commemoration in Nicosia on Saturday, reiterating the importance of recognition of the genocide, to prevent such crimes from ever happening again.

In a written statement submitted to the EP Assembly in Strasbourg earlier in April, the MEP for DIKO (Socialists & Democrats) said that, “the Armenian Genocide, committed with an organised and systematic plan by the Ottoman Empire, is one of the most horrific atrocities in the history of humanity.

“One and a half million Armenians, including young, old, women and children, were exterminated in various and horrific ways. It is not the only genocide in human history.

“However, the persistent denial of the Armenian Genocide by Turkey – and especially by the current neo-Ottoman regime of Erdogan – is not only immoral, but is part of the original crime and a seed for the repetition of similar crimes, as has already been proven by subsequent events and, unfortunately, as it seems, in the future.

“Even recently, we witnessed the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian indigenous people of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, with the active support of Turkey. A cultural genocide followed, aimed at eradicating all Christian and Armenian heritage in the region.”

Concluding, the Cypriot MEP stated: “We pray and bow with respect to the memory of the victims. We do not forget the crime or the criminals. The Armenian Genocide and similar crimes against humanity should not simply be condemned and taught as historical facts. They should function as moral lessons for the present and, even more so, for the future.”

On Thursday, marking the anniversary of the 20th century’s first genocide, Mavrides hosted a group of interns from the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, explaining the functions and the political workings within the European parliament.

He referred to the ongoing Turkish occupation of EU territory in Cyprus since 1974 and the neo-Ottoman expansionist policy in the greater region.

On the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the genocide on April 24, Mavrides said there is a need to preserve historical memory and condemn the denial of the crime, pointing out that the systematic denial of the genocide, especially by the current regime in Ankara, constitutes a continuation of the original crime and a threat of repetition of similar crimes in the future.

The week-long commemoration events in Cyprus started with a blood donation by members of the Armenian community, followed by church services in Larnaca and Limassol, and a special memorial mass at the Sourp Asdvadzadzin church in Nicosia on Thursday morning, officiated by Archbishop Gomidas Ohanian.

Later in the evening, state broadcaster CyBC showed the film “The Promise” depicting the persecution of the Armenians. A vigil was held at the AYMA club in Nicosia on Friday evening

Saturday’s commemoration will begin with a youth march from the centre of Nicosia at 5pm, who will then head towards the genocide memorial on Armenias street.

Archbishop Gomidas and Armenian Representative Vartkes Mahdessian will give brief speeches, followed by MEP Mavrides’ address.

On Thursday, May 1, the film “The Hidden Map” will be shown at the Pantheon cinema in Nicosia.

Concluding the genocide commemoration events will be Representative Mahdessian’s address to the Cyprus parliament at 4pm on Thursday, May 8, which will also be shown live on CyBC-2.