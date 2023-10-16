//

Ferrari climbs ‘best employer’ ladder, ranks 5th

Luxury motor company Ferrari has ascended an impressive 13 spots in the global rankings to claim the prestigious fifth position as the best employer in the world, according to a survey by TradingPlatforms.com.

“This remarkable achievement highlights Ferrari’s unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and empowering work environment for its employees,” said the site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads.

“The company’s rich history and prestigious reputation have always drawn the industry’s best and brightest minds. However, what sets Ferrari apart is its unwavering commitment to fostering a work environment that nurtures innovation, creativity, and employee well-being.”

The leading companies in the list included Samsung, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet and Apple.

Ferrari has also received the prestigious Top Employer Italia certification for the fourth consecutive year.

Earlier this year, the supercar manufacturer revealed its intention to provide substantial bonuses to all its employees following a year of remarkable profits.

€13,500 bonus

Approximately 5,000 Ferrari staff members were eligible for bonuses of up to €13,500 in light of the company’s outstanding sales and profitability in the previous year.

The company provides extensive training programmes and learning opportunities, enabling employees to continuously enhance their skills and expertise.

Moreover, it strongly emphasises fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. The company actively promotes diversity and equality, ensuring all employees are treated with respect and fairness regardless of their background, gender, or ethnicity.

The company prioritises its workforce’s physical and mental health, offering comprehensive health and wellness plans. From gym facilities and sports activities to mental health support services, Ferrari ensures its employees can access resources that promote a healthy work-life balance.

