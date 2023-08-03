/

Jordan seeks EU electricity connection via Cyprus

Jordan is interested in collaborating with Cyprus to establish electricity connectivity with the European Union, said Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.

It was discussed on the sidelines of the official visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to Jordan.

Papanastasiou engaged in talks with his Jordanian counterparts, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in various areas, including energy, trade, investments, and business partnerships.

He met separately with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Ali Al-Kharabsheh, and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yousef Shamali.

The energy ministers discussed the progress in renewable energy and energy saving, exploring ways to enhance energy collaboration.

During the meeting, the Jordanian Energy Minister emphasised the significance of electricity connectivity with the EU through Cyprus and expressed a desire for cooperation.

Cyprus is building an electricity cable to link the island to Greece and Israel and join the European grid.

As part of activating the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Cyprus and Jordan in 2014 to foster energy cooperation, both countries agreed to establish a technical committee to formulate a roadmap for electricity and natural gas, considering existing alliances with other countries in specific projects.

Additionally, discussions between Papanastasiou and Shamali revolved around targeted bilateral trade development, particularly supporting private initiatives to bolster partnerships in services and products.

They agreed to sign a Cooperation Memorandum outlining specific trade areas where Cyprus and Jordan could enhance collaboration.

During a working lunch, Papanastasiou presented and discussed investment opportunities and prospects in Cyprus across vital sectors of the economy, including renewable energy, hydrocarbons, tourism, education, healthcare, shipping, information and communication technologies, professional services, and real estate.

 

