€1.8 mln solar park for Nicosia General

The State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) is entering a new era by constructing a photovoltaic park at Nicosia General, the country’s largest hospital.

It hopes to contribute to protecting the environment by using renewable energy sources in its infrastructure.

On Wednesday, OKYPY said that in the context of implementing its environmental policy and the projects it had announced, it awarded a contract to Trikkis Energy Ltd for the construction of a photovoltaic park in the parking area west of Nicosia General, with a capacity of 1.3 MWp for €1.8 mln + VAT.

It is noted that the photovoltaic panels will be positioned to provide shading for the parked vehicles.

The project, part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, is expected to be completed within the next eight months.

Upon acceptance, the contractor will be responsible for its maintenance for 24 months.

OKYPY said its primary concern remains to provide high-quality health services through modern and upgraded infrastructure focusing on better patient care.

“This is the project’s aim that will be implemented, which is an important step towards upgrading hospitals and reducing their environmental footprint.

 

