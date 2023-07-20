Two people died in Larnaca road accident

Two workers lost their lives in a traffic accident on the highway from Larnaca to Kofinou, taking the number of fatalities on Cyprus’ roads to 16 this year.

The victims were named Antonis Ktorides, 62, from Limassol and German citizen Thomas Martin Gerhard Schmidt, 61, who lost their lives in the accident, which happened at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The men died when the small truck Ktorides was driving overturned under conditions which are being investigated.

Police said the 62-year-old lost control of the vehicle, which first crashed into the guardrails and then hit a road sign before overturning on the side of the road.

Bystanders notified authorities. Rushing to the scene, police found the two men trapped in the vehicle.

Following a lengthy rescue operation, the two men were transferred to Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

As a result of the accident, the left lane of the highway, near the exit to Agios Theodoros, remained closed for several hours.

Larnaca police are investigating the cause of the accident.

So far this year, 16 people have lost their lives in 15 road accidents, according to the traffic police.

In the same period last year, 26 people died in 24 road collisions.

In total, in 2022, some 37 people lost their lives on Cyprus’ roads.

