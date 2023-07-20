MITSOTAKIS: A divided European country cannot be tolerated

The 21st century cannot tolerate a divided European country with an occupying army in its territory, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said to mark Cyprus’ black anniversary.

He added: “The Bi-zonal Bicommunal Federation is the only solution of a united Republic of Cyprus.”

In a message on Twitter marking the 49th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, Mitsotakis wrote: “Truth means refusing to submit to oblivion.

“Thus, 49 years after the heinous Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the slogan “Do not forget” remains relevant and active.

“For almost half a century, it has refused to accept the illegal faits accomplis and is the reason for new efforts.”

A Greek Foreign Ministry statement said: “Almost half a century after the Turkish invasion, the Cyprus problem remains an international issue of illegal invasion and occupation, in violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, as is the case with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for a year and a half”.

It said that for Greece, settlement of the Cyprus issue is a top national priority.

“In coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, we are working systematically to create the conditions that will allow for a just, viable, functional and mutually acceptable solution.

“A solution that takes into account Cyprus’ status as a member state of the European Union and frees it from the anachronistic system of guarantees and intervention rights”.

Forty-nine years ago, Turkish soldiers landed on the coast of northern Cyprus in a “peaceful operation”, as the Turkish army described the invasion under the code name “Attila”.

Turkish transport planes carried paratroopers at around 5.20 am in the Turkish enclave of Nicosia Agios Hilarion while Turkish infantry were landing on the beaches of Kyrenia.

The UN Security Council on July 20 passed Resolution 353, which called for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Cyprus.

The Council of the Permanent Representatives of NATO member countries met in Brussels but refrained from taking a position.

On August 14, Turkey withdrew its delegation and proceeded to the second phase under the codenamed Attila 2, which resulted in the occupation of Morphou, Famagusta and Karpasia.

The death toll reached 3,000, with 162,000 Greek Cypriots displaced and the Turkish Cypriots forced to leave their homes and move north.