Businesses fear spectre of corruption

Most Cypriot companies feel corruption on the island is widespread, threatening their business, according to the latest Eurobarometer issued by the European Commission.

The vast majority (95%) of businesses believe corruption is widespread, while 72% say it impedes their growth and existence.

And just 2% of companies say they rarely come across corruption.

Firms feeling threatened by corruption are the third highest in the European Union, after Romania (75%) and Greece (74%).

The most widespread corruption practice in Cyprus, according to 62% of the participating companies, is kickbacks, followed by the financing of political parties in exchange for public contracts or exerting influence on policymaking, according to 57%.

Some 49% consider nepotism prevalent, while 35% consider bribery common practice to obtain contracts or jobs.

At the same time, 86% of companies said they were displeased with the authorities’ reaction when corruption was unveiled, as the punishment did not fit the crime.

Just 12% of companies said they were pleased with punishments given to offenders.

Moreover, 73% of the participants consider that anti-corruption measures in Cyprus are not applied impartially or without ulterior motives, in contrast to 22% who consider that they are applied.

Public sector

When dealing with the public sector, 96% of the respondents said they had not offered any favours or gifts to carry out procedures such as building or other permits.

But 4% admitted to offering a favour or money on at least one occasion.

The majority of Cypriot businesses (65%) believe that during the last three years, corruption has prevented them from being awarded a public tender or concluding a public contract.

Half of the participants (50%) consider it unlikely that people or businesses involved in a bribery case will be charged and brought to justice, compared to 49% who said it was possible.

At the same time, 38% consider it possible for large fines or prison sentences to be imposed by the courts, compared to 62% who consider it unlikely.

Meanwhile, 75% of the respondents consider the complexity of administrative procedures a problem compared to 25% who do not.

The lack of means or procedures to recover debts from others is a problem for 64% of Cypriot businesses, against 34% who said otherwise.

Inadequate infrastructure in the country is a problem for 64%, while access to finance, including credit, was an issue for 60% of respondents.