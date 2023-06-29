Two arrested after Limassol murder

Police on Thursday arrested two people for murder and attempted murder during an attack outside a bar on a group of friends in the Limassol village of Ypsonas.

This was the second stabbing incident in three days in Ypsonas.

According to police, 44-year-old Marios Onisiforou, father of two, was stabbed in the neck and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Another man, aged 52, was stabbed in the face and neck and is in critical condition at a private clinic.

It is believed that the two men were trying to defend a friend, 43, who was also injured in the incident.

The head of the Limassol Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Lefteris Kyriakou, said two men aged 49 and 54 had been arrested.

“From the initial investigations at the scene and testimonies that emerged, two suspects who had reportedly left the scene were sought and called in for questioning.

“The two men were later arrested…They have made allegations which are being investigated,” said Kyriakou.

He said that initial investigations revealed the 49-year-old arrested had personal differences with a friend of the two victims who had been lightly injured in the incident.

Kyriakou said investigators collected more evidence on Thursday while a forensic examiner was also called to the scene.

A police spokesperson told the Financial Mirror that the two men were expected to be brought before a court to be remanded in custody.

The incident occurred outside a bar in Ypsonas at 1.50 am on Thursday.

According to witnesses, three people aged 44, 52, and 43 had been attacked by two men, one wielding a knife.

Officers arriving at the scene found the 44-year-old and the 52-year-old men seriously injured with stab wounds to the neck and face.

The third man had only cuts to his arm.

Limassol CID is reviewing CCTV footage from the bar.

Police have said it is too early to determine whether the murder was premeditated.

Thursday’s incident was the second stabbing in three days in Ypsonas; two days earlier, police launched a search for a 38-year-old Indian national concerning the attempted murder of his two male compatriots.