Police hunt after Indian national stabs two compatriots

Limassol Police are searching for a 38-year-old Indian national in connection with the attempted murder of his two male compatriots who were stabbed.

Following eye-witness evidence, the police Tuesday issued a warrant for Amandeep Singh, who allegedly attacked two of his compatriots, aged 19 and 30, with a knife.

Limassol police spokesperson Lefteris Kyriakou said the two men were stabbed with a knife after a quarrel with their attacker which turned violent on Monday night.

According to police, the incident involved a confrontation around 9 pm on Monday between the attacker and two other men in a public square in the Limassol village of Ypsonas.

The two men were seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times.

They were then taken to Limassol General Hospital with lacerations to various parts of their bodies, with the 19-year-old in a more serious condition.

He underwent surgery for a serious wound in the abdomen and his right arm.

Following surgery, the victim was intubated at the Limassol General ICU for further treatment, with doctors saying that his condition is critical.

The 30-year-old’s condition, who also had a serious stab wound, is considered to be non-life threatening.

The Limassol Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the incident, collecting evidence from the scene and eyewitnesses.

Police urge anyone who may have information on the case to contact Limassol CID at 25805057 or the 1460 hotline.

