Academy for Women Entrepreneurs opens application

Applications for the 2023 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme are now being accepted by CyprusInno, a social venture connecting Cypriots.
Applications are open until the 30 July, and for more information, visit https://cyprusinno.com/awe2023/ or contact the CyprusInno team at [email protected].
The program is implemented with the support of the US Embassy and supported by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEBE), and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (KTTO).
Starting in early September, this in-person, three-month program in English is offered at no cost to women who are planning to launch their own business or who already own a business and need support to scale it.
No previous experience or knowledge is required, as the program is designed to assist women at any stage of their venture to make their dream a reality.
Upon completing the program, participants will be awarded a certificate and become AWE alumni with the opportunity to connect and network with alumni worldwide.
Coming to Cyprus for the first time this year, the program combines localised in-class mentoring and training facilitation with a complimentary online platform, DreamBuilder.
“During the program, participants will learn core business skills like strategic planning, marketing, and financial management and apply these skills both in and out of the classroom with mentors from the local business community and the US Exchange Alumni network,” said CyprusInno.
AWE in Cyprus will begin in September and conclude in November 2023.
Participants will join in-person and online entrepreneurship and business training, meet and discuss with various Cypriot women entrepreneurs, and visit women-led businesses.
Founded in 2019, AWE aims to empower women with the knowledge, network, and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses.
CyprusInno is an award-winning inter-communal social venture working towards building an islandwide entrepreneurial ecosystem via a hybrid platform of digital tools and live events as a mechanism for peacebuilding.